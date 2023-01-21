HK Electric Investments and HK Electric Investments Limited (OTCMKTS:HKCVF) Short Interest Update

HK Electric Investments and HK Electric Investments Limited (OTCMKTS:HKCVF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 14,482,200 shares, an increase of 47.9% from the December 15th total of 9,789,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6,896.3 days.

Separately, HSBC upgraded shares of HK Electric Investments and HK Electric Investments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:HKCVF remained flat at $0.63 during mid-day trading on Friday. HK Electric Investments and HK Electric Investments has a 12 month low of $0.60 and a 12 month high of $1.13. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.71.

HK Electric Investments and HK Electric Investments Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Hong Kong Island and Lamma Island. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated 6 coal-fired units, 5 oil-fired gas turbine units, 3 gas-fired combined-cycle units, 1 solar power system, and 1 wind turbine with an installed capacity of 3,617 megawatts.

