Hop Protocol Price Reaches $0.0720 (HOP)

Hop Protocol (HOP) traded up 3.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 20th. One Hop Protocol token can now be bought for about $0.0720 or 0.00000318 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Hop Protocol has traded down 4.7% against the US dollar. Hop Protocol has a total market capitalization of $110.45 million and $112,421.10 worth of Hop Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Hop Protocol

Hop Protocol was first traded on May 5th, 2021. Hop Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. Hop Protocol’s official website is hop.exchange. Hop Protocol’s official Twitter account is @hopprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Hop Protocol is hop.mirror.xyz.

Hop Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hop is a scalable rollup-to-rollup general token bridge. It allows users to send tokens from one rollup to another almost immediately without having to wait for the rollup’s challenge period.”

