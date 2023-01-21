Horizen One Day Volume Reaches $5.30 Million (ZEN)

Horizen (ZEN) traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 21st. Horizen has a total market capitalization of $143.94 million and approximately $5.30 million worth of Horizen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Horizen has traded 5.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Horizen coin can now be purchased for $10.84 or 0.00046684 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.72 or 0.00209871 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.48 or 0.00070995 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001903 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001125 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002426 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0497 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Horizen Coin Profile

ZEN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 1st, 2017. Horizen’s total supply is 13,282,031 coins. Horizen’s official message board is forum.horizen.global. Horizen’s official Twitter account is @horizenglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. Horizen’s official website is www.horizen.io. The Reddit community for Horizen is /r/Horizen/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Horizen Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Horizen is an inclusive ecosystem where everyone is empowered and rewarded for their contributions. Horizen’s massively scalable platform enables businesses and developers to quickly and affordably create their own public or private blockchains utilizing the largest node network in the industry. Horizen’s Sidechain SDK provides all necessary components for easy and fast deployment of a fully customizable blockchain.Horizen's native cryptocurrency, ZEN, is a mineable PoW coin currently trading on exchanges including Bittrex, Binance, and Changelly. ZEN is integrated on major wallets including Horizen's flagship app, Sphere by Horizen, a multifunctional wallet that serves as an interface with most Horizen products and services.We use the APIs from https://explorer.horizen.io/ and https://zen.tokenview.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Horizen should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Horizen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

