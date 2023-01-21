Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) Short Interest Update

Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 708,000 shares, a growth of 15.9% from the December 15th total of 611,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 220,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.2 days. Approximately 2.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Hub Group Stock Up 2.3 %

NASDAQ HUBG traded up $1.83 on Friday, reaching $83.04. The stock had a trading volume of 230,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 191,271. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $80.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Hub Group has a 1 year low of $60.81 and a 1 year high of $89.61. The company has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 0.95.

Get Hub Group alerts:

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The transportation company reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Hub Group had a return on equity of 24.88% and a net margin of 6.82%. On average, analysts forecast that Hub Group will post 10.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Hub Group

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HUBG. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Hub Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Hub Group by 58.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 400 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its holdings in Hub Group by 315.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 415 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Hub Group by 1,324.3% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 527 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Hub Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 94.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HUBG shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Hub Group from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Wolfe Research lowered Hub Group from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Hub Group from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Stephens boosted their target price on Hub Group from $74.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, UBS Group lowered Hub Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Hub Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.67.

About Hub Group

(Get Rating)

Hub Group, Inc, a supply chain solutions provider, offers transportation and logistics management services in North America. The company's transportation services include intermodal, truckload, less-than-truckload, flatbed, temperature-controlled, and dedicated and regional trucking, as well as final mile, railcar, small parcel, and international transportation.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hub Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hub Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.