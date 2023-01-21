Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) Short Interest Update

Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 708,000 shares, a growth of 15.9% from the December 15th total of 611,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 220,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.2 days. Approximately 2.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Hub Group Stock Up 2.3 %
NASDAQ HUBG traded up $1.83 on Friday, reaching $83.04. The stock had a trading volume of 230,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 191,271. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $80.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Hub Group has a 1 year low of $60.81 and a 1 year high of $89.61. The company has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 0.95.
Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The transportation company reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Hub Group had a return on equity of 24.88% and a net margin of 6.82%. On average, analysts forecast that Hub Group will post 10.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HUBG shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Hub Group from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Wolfe Research lowered Hub Group from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Hub Group from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Stephens boosted their target price on Hub Group from $74.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, UBS Group lowered Hub Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Hub Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.67.
About Hub Group
Hub Group, Inc, a supply chain solutions provider, offers transportation and logistics management services in North America. The company's transportation services include intermodal, truckload, less-than-truckload, flatbed, temperature-controlled, and dedicated and regional trucking, as well as final mile, railcar, small parcel, and international transportation.
