Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) Given a €56.00 Price Target by Baader Bank Analysts

Baader Bank set a €56.00 ($60.87) price objective on Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on BOSS. Jefferies Financial Group set a €66.00 ($71.74) price objective on shares of Hugo Boss in a research report on Tuesday. Warburg Research set a €70.00 ($76.09) price objective on shares of Hugo Boss in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €70.00 ($76.09) price objective on shares of Hugo Boss in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Berenberg Bank set a €57.80 ($62.83) target price on shares of Hugo Boss in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €52.00 ($56.52) target price on shares of Hugo Boss in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th.

Get Hugo Boss alerts:

Hugo Boss Price Performance

Shares of ETR:BOSS opened at €58.82 ($63.93) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.69. Hugo Boss has a fifty-two week low of €42.05 ($45.71) and a fifty-two week high of €59.12 ($64.26). The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of €54.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of €53.11. The company has a market cap of $4.06 billion and a PE ratio of 19.01.

About Hugo Boss

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes clothes, shoes, and accessories for men and women worldwide. It offers business, casual, athleisure, and evening wear; shoes and accessories; and licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches, as well as children's fashion products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hugo Boss Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hugo Boss and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.