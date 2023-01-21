Humanscape (HUM) Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $10.56 Million

Humanscape (HUM) traded up 3.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 20th. During the last seven days, Humanscape has traded up 14.1% against the dollar. One Humanscape token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0939 or 0.00000416 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Humanscape has a total market cap of $10.56 million and $6.99 million worth of Humanscape was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00003019 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00000278 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0780 or 0.00000345 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 86.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $96.64 or 0.00426782 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0245 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 28.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,782.76 or 0.29955335 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $159.43 or 0.00704105 BTC.

About Humanscape

Humanscape’s total supply is 1,084,734,273 tokens and its circulating supply is 112,500,000 tokens. Humanscape’s official Twitter account is @humanscape_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Humanscape is medium.com/humanscape-ico. The Reddit community for Humanscape is https://reddit.com/r/humanscape_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Humanscape’s official website is humanscape.io.

Humanscape Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The blockchain of Humanscape consists of HUM Tokens (HUM), the basic unit for transactions; HUM Points (HP), points used within in the community; and HUM Donations (HD), points used for donations. In addition, Activity Index, Donation Index and User Score affect the token utilities. The token model of Humanscape is based on the STEEM model, which is evaluated as one of the most innovative among blockchain-based communities and has been optimized to suit the needs of patient communities.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Humanscape directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Humanscape should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Humanscape using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

