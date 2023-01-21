HUNT Trading 16.9% Higher Over Last Week (HUNT)

HUNT (HUNT) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 21st. In the last seven days, HUNT has traded up 16.9% against the dollar. One HUNT token can currently be bought for approximately $0.31 or 0.00001352 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. HUNT has a market capitalization of $62.26 million and approximately $10.81 million worth of HUNT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get HUNT alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00003050 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0631 or 0.00000274 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0783 or 0.00000341 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $96.92 or 0.00421640 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 26.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6,802.96 or 0.29595644 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $161.23 or 0.00701416 BTC.

HUNT Profile

HUNT was first traded on March 5th, 2018. HUNT’s total supply is 199,104,720 tokens and its circulating supply is 198,912,688 tokens. The Reddit community for HUNT is https://reddit.com/r/steemhunt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. HUNT’s official Twitter account is @steemhunt and its Facebook page is accessible here. HUNT’s official website is token.hunt.town. The official message board for HUNT is news.hunt.town.

HUNT Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HUNT token is an ERC20 based cryptocurrency that works as the key currency for HUNT DApp users to empower their digital lifestyle. It can be directly used in each DApp or utilized as a vehicle token for different purposes.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HUNT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HUNT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HUNT using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for HUNT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HUNT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.