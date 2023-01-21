Huobi Token (HT) 24 Hour Volume Hits $11.40 Million

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 5.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 20th. Huobi Token has a market cap of $841.01 million and approximately $11.40 million worth of Huobi Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Huobi Token has traded down 2% against the dollar. One Huobi Token token can currently be bought for approximately $5.18 or 0.00022927 BTC on exchanges.

About Huobi Token

Huobi Token launched on January 22nd, 2018. Huobi Token’s total supply is 203,980,445 tokens and its circulating supply is 162,233,844 tokens. The Reddit community for Huobi Token is https://reddit.com/r/huobiglobal. Huobi Token’s official Twitter account is @huobiglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. Huobi Token’s official website is www.huobiwallet.com.

Buying and Selling Huobi Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Huobi Token (HT) is the native cryptocurrency of Huobi Global exchange. It belongs to a group of cryptocurrencies often referred to as exchange tokens. Huobi Token was issued and distributed in 2018 to Huobi users according to a special giveaway plan where platform users were rewarded with free tokens. Of the total supply of 500 million HT, 300 million were distributed to Huobi’s users, 100 million are for platform rewards and operations, and another 100 million is a reservation for team incentives.After the giveaway, users were able to trade it and benefit from the opportunities that the Huobi Token made available on the Huobi platform.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Huobi Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Huobi Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Huobi Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

