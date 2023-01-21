HUSD (HUSD) Trading 0.7% Higher Over Last Week

HUSD (HUSD) traded up 2.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 21st. HUSD has a total market capitalization of $30.39 million and approximately $6,786.40 worth of HUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, HUSD has traded up 0.7% against the US dollar. One HUSD token can now be bought for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000594 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00003110 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0627 or 0.00000273 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0778 or 0.00000339 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $96.37 or 0.00419326 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 25.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,764.08 or 0.29432498 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $162.42 or 0.00706737 BTC.

HUSD Profile

HUSD was first traded on July 20th, 2019. HUSD’s total supply is 222,593,861 tokens. HUSD’s official Twitter account is @stablecoin_husd and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for HUSD is medium.com/@stablecoin_husd. HUSD’s official website is www.stcoins.com.

HUSD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HUSD is a U.S. dollar-backed stablecoin issued by Stable Universal. The dollars backing HUSD will be held in reserve by Paxos Trust Company, a fiduciary and qualified custodian regulated by the New York State Department of Financial Services (NYDFS). On a monthly basis, a top U.S. auditing firm will perform an attestation to ensure USD reserves match the supply of HUSD.The coin has been listed on the Huobi exchange platform and can be converted to any of the four stable coins supported by the stable coin solution: PAX, TUSD, GUSD, and USDC. For investors, they can deposit any of the stable coins on the all-in-one stable coin solution, and it will immediately convert it and store it as HUSD. When investors want to withdraw their coins, they have withdrawal options to choose from any of the four stable coins.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HUSD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

