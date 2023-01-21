hVIVO (LON:HVO) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $11.78

hVIVO plc (LON:HVO – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 11.78 ($0.14) and traded as high as GBX 15.51 ($0.19). hVIVO shares last traded at GBX 15.28 ($0.19), with a volume of 1,329,042 shares changing hands.

hVIVO Trading Down 3.0 %

The stock has a market cap of £98.64 million and a P/E ratio of -0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.88, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 11.75 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 15.14.

About hVIVO

(Get Rating)

hVIVO plc operates as a pharmaceutical service and contract research company. The company is involved in testing vaccines and antivirals using human challenge clinical trials. It provides services to big pharma, biotech, government, and public health organizations. The company has a portfolio of human challenge study models for conditions, such as RSV, flu, human rhinovirus, asthma, malaria, cough, and COPD, as well as developing COVID-19 human challenge study model.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for hVIVO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for hVIVO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.