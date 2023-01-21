iExec RLC (RLC) Market Capitalization Achieves $139.31 Million

iExec RLC (RLC) traded up 11.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 21st. iExec RLC has a market cap of $139.31 million and approximately $20.23 million worth of iExec RLC was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, iExec RLC has traded 7.6% higher against the US dollar. One iExec RLC token can now be purchased for $1.72 or 0.00007417 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00009935 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.77 or 0.00029214 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.23 or 0.00039796 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.02 or 0.00017325 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004308 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $52.06 or 0.00224481 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000924 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000106 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 27.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0885 or 0.00000382 BTC.

iExec RLC Profile

iExec RLC (RLC) is a token. It was first traded on January 10th, 2017. iExec RLC’s total supply is 86,999,785 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,999,785 tokens. The Reddit community for iExec RLC is https://reddit.com/r/iexec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for iExec RLC is medium.com/iex-ec. iExec RLC’s official website is iex.ec. iExec RLC’s official Twitter account is @iex_ec and its Facebook page is accessible here.

iExec RLC Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “iExec RLC (RLC) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. iExec RLC has a current supply of 86,999,784.9868455 with 80,999,784.9868455 in circulation. The last known price of iExec RLC is 1.65884433 USD and is up 8.14 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 85 active market(s) with $12,008,681.43 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://iex.ec/.”

