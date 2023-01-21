Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Acquires 6,101 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,439 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,101 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and comprises 0.6% of Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $25,687,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Insight Inv LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Horan Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 96.0% in the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 98 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 300.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. 82.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

Eli Lilly and Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of LLY traded down $5.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $346.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,391,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,504,922. The company’s 50-day moving average is $362.15 and its 200-day moving average is $338.12. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52-week low of $231.87 and a 52-week high of $375.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $328.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.96, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

Eli Lilly and Increases Dividend

Eli Lilly and ( NYSE:LLY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.01. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 20.63% and a return on equity of 80.80%. The firm had revenue of $6.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.91 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. This is a boost from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.86%.

Insider Transactions at Eli Lilly and

In other news, major shareholder Acquisition Corp Kearny acquired 29,992,668 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.50 per share, for a total transaction of $374,908,350.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,250. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Acquisition Corp Kearny acquired 29,992,668 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.50 per share, for a total transaction of $374,908,350.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,250. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 1,336 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.77, for a total transaction of $485,996.72. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 103,222,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,549,210,629.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 120,141 shares of company stock valued at $44,151,279. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on LLY shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $390.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $345.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $395.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $428.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $379.45.

Eli Lilly and Profile

(Get Rating)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.