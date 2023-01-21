Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Has $14.04 Million Stock Holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 141,322 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,945 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $14,038,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MPC. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 49.8% in the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 376 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 41.3% in the third quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 342 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Marathon Petroleum

In related news, CEO Michael J. Hennigan sold 80,149 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.73, for a total value of $9,516,090.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 248,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,515,803.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Marathon Petroleum news, CEO Michael J. Hennigan sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.75, for a total transaction of $12,175,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 296,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,138,565.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael J. Hennigan sold 80,149 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.73, for a total value of $9,516,090.77. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 248,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,515,803.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 212,070 shares of company stock worth $25,617,038. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Marathon Petroleum Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of MPC stock traded up $2.49 on Friday, reaching $125.72. The company had a trading volume of 2,882,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,334,580. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $58.92 billion, a PE ratio of 5.52, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a 50-day moving average of $117.06 and a 200-day moving average of $105.58. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 12 month low of $67.49 and a 12 month high of $127.62.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $7.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.80 by $1.01. The company had revenue of $47.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.67 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 34.82% and a net margin of 6.82%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 25.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Marathon Petroleum Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 16th were given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 15th. This is a positive change from Marathon Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is currently 13.18%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MPC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Raymond James lifted their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $104.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $133.00 price objective (up from $125.00) on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $127.00.

Marathon Petroleum Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

See Also

