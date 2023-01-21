Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Has $16.45 Million Stock Holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 142,139 shares of the game software company’s stock after buying an additional 13,220 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund owned about 0.05% of Electronic Arts worth $16,447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of EA. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 1.1% during the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 7,965 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $969,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 1.5% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,673 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $654,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 7.1% during the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 1,380 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Electronic Arts by 3.3% in the second quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 2,965 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in Electronic Arts by 4.5% in the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,292 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. 89.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Electronic Arts Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of EA stock traded up $2.27 on Friday, reaching $125.99. 2,729,825 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,914,632. The company has a market cap of $34.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.25, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50-day moving average of $125.60 and a 200-day moving average of $125.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Electronic Arts Inc. has a one year low of $109.24 and a one year high of $142.79.

Electronic Arts Announces Dividend

Electronic Arts ( NASDAQ:EA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The game software company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 16.42% and a net margin of 12.37%. Analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th were given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is 23.68%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on EA shares. Wedbush decreased their price objective on Electronic Arts from $170.00 to $164.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded Electronic Arts from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Electronic Arts from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Electronic Arts from $154.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Electronic Arts from $144.00 to $143.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.95.

Insider Activity at Electronic Arts

In related news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,885 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.55, for a total value of $756,516.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 24,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,116,309.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Electronic Arts news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,885 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.55, for a total value of $756,516.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 24,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,116,309.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Eric Charles Kelly sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.56, for a total transaction of $129,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $742,378.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 35,785 shares of company stock valued at $4,550,770. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

