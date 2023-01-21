Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Raises Holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 761,676 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,442 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $12,674,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of KMI. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Kinder Morgan during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $93,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Kinder Morgan by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 91,931 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,739,000 after purchasing an additional 10,079 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Kinder Morgan by 48,564.7% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 8,273 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 8,256 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in Kinder Morgan by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 90,218 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,705,000 after purchasing an additional 1,408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Kinder Morgan during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Institutional investors own 60.48% of the company’s stock.

KMI stock traded down $0.11 on Friday, reaching $18.64. 15,423,673 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,666,466. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a one year low of $15.77 and a one year high of $20.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $41.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.97.

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 18th. The pipeline company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.97% and a net margin of 13.20%. The company had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 30th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.95%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is 100.91%.

In other Kinder Morgan news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $27,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 24,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $435,942. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have sold 4,500 shares of company stock worth $82,320. Insiders own 12.51% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays increased their target price on Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.44.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

