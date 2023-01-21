Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Raises Holdings in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) by 13.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 232,694 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,068 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in NetApp were worth $14,392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NTAP. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of NetApp by 66.3% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,740 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 3,086 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of NetApp by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 29,741 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $2,469,000 after acquiring an additional 1,672 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of NetApp by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 139,507 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $11,563,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in shares of NetApp by 41.0% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 98,770 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $8,198,000 after acquiring an additional 28,705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of NetApp in the 1st quarter valued at about $465,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

Get NetApp alerts:

NetApp Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NTAP traded up $0.96 during trading on Friday, reaching $65.47. 1,077,314 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,677,116. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.11 billion, a PE ratio of 9.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.51. NetApp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.08 and a 12-month high of $92.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

NetApp Announces Dividend

NetApp ( NASDAQ:NTAP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 29th. The data storage provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. NetApp had a net margin of 22.52% and a return on equity of 115.30%. On average, research analysts anticipate that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.26%.

Insider Activity at NetApp

In related news, CEO George Kurian sold 4,500 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.29, for a total transaction of $293,805.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,395,865.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO George Kurian sold 4,500 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.29, for a total transaction of $293,805.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,395,865.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Carrie Palin sold 2,707 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.30, for a total transaction of $174,060.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,707 shares of company stock valued at $748,890 over the last ninety days. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of NetApp from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of NetApp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $90.00 to $71.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of NetApp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of NetApp from $84.00 to $78.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of NetApp from $93.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.95.

NetApp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, NetApp ElementOS software, and NetApp SANtricity software; and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp FlexPod, NetApp E/EF series, NetApp StorageGRID, and NetApp SolidFire.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NetApp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetApp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.