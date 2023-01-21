Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Sells 6,664 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund cut its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,466 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 6,664 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Target were worth $11,940,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TGT. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of Target by 3,577.5% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,471 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in shares of Target by 3.3% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,045 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $646,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Target by 131.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 702 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Target during the first quarter worth $208,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC grew its stake in shares of Target by 191.5% during the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 11,794 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,503,000 after purchasing an additional 7,748 shares during the period. 78.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Target alerts:

Target Stock Up 2.0 %

TGT traded up $3.11 on Friday, hitting $162.21. 3,122,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,584,473. Target Co. has a 12 month low of $137.16 and a 12 month high of $254.87. The company has a market cap of $74.66 billion, a PE ratio of 22.22, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $156.07 and its 200-day moving average is $158.55.

Target Announces Dividend

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.15 by ($0.61). The business had revenue of $26.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.40 billion. Target had a net margin of 3.17% and a return on equity of 30.51%. Target’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.03 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Target Co. will post 5.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is 59.18%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Target from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $183.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Piper Sandler raised Target from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $190.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on Target from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on Target from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $180.75.

Target Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.