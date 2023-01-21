Imaflex (CVE:IFX) Shares Down 4.6%

Imaflex Inc. (CVE:IFX – Get Rating) traded down 4.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$1.45 and last traded at C$1.45. 6,341 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 119% from the average session volume of 2,896 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.52.

Imaflex Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$1.46 and a 200-day moving average of C$1.36. The stock has a market cap of C$76.06 million and a PE ratio of 7.00.

Imaflex (CVE:IFX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 24th. The company reported C$0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$26.57 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Imaflex Inc. will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

About Imaflex

Imaflex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells flexible packaging materials for industrial and agriculture markets in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers plastic films; agricultural films, including mulch, solarization, fumigation, compostable, and crop protection films; converter films; and industrial bags, such as garbage, compostable, and gaylord bags, as well as bags on roll products.

