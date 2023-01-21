iMedia Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMBIL) Short Interest Up 45.5% in December

iMedia Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMBIL – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a growth of 45.5% from the December 15th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

iMedia Brands Stock Performance

NASDAQ IMBIL traded up $0.08 on Friday, reaching $8.73. 913 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,070. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.71. iMedia Brands has a fifty-two week low of $5.33 and a fifty-two week high of $23.20.

iMedia Brands Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were paid a $0.5313 dividend. This represents a $2.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 24.35%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th.

