Immune Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:IMUND) Stock Price Down 30.4%

Immune Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IMUND – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 30.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.55 and last traded at $0.55. Approximately 4,336 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 163% from the average daily volume of 1,650 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.79.

Immune Therapeutics Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.33.

Immune Therapeutics Company Profile

Immune Therapeutics, Inc, a late development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development, commercialization, and licensing of prescription medications for humans, animals, and pets worldwide. It develops low dose naltrexone and methionine encephalin therapies for human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infections, autoimmune diseases, immune disorders, or cancer.

