Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,600,000 shares, an increase of 27.2% from the December 15th total of 2,830,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,110,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.2 days. Approximately 7.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Shares of IMVT stock traded up $0.61 on Friday, reaching $17.65. 742,836 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,674,732. The company has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.55 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.68 and a 200-day moving average of $9.71. Immunovant has a one year low of $3.14 and a one year high of $20.24.
Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41). As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Immunovant will post -1.56 EPS for the current year.
In related news, insider Julia G. Butchko sold 60,490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.79, for a total transaction of $1,015,627.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 331,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,564,525.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Julia G. Butchko sold 60,490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.79, for a total transaction of $1,015,627.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 331,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,564,525.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Peter Salzmann sold 4,021 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.80, for a total value of $67,552.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 993,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,698,057.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 69,021 shares of company stock valued at $1,158,722 in the last 90 days. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IMVT. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Immunovant in the 3rd quarter worth about $10,978,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Immunovant by 281.2% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,903,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,491,000 after acquiring an additional 1,404,404 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Immunovant by 148.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 690,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,807,000 after acquiring an additional 412,997 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Immunovant by 205.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 461,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,543,000 after acquiring an additional 310,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silverarc Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Immunovant in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,674,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.77% of the company’s stock.
Immunovant, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops batoclimab, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody that selectively binds to and inhibits the neonatal fragment crystallizable receptor, which is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of myasthenia gravis and thyroid eye disease, as well as completed initiation of Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia.
