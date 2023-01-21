Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) Research Coverage Started at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on Infineon Technologies from €34.00 ($36.96) to €40.00 ($43.48) in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Societe Generale upped their target price on Infineon Technologies from €38.00 ($41.30) to €41.00 ($44.57) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Infineon Technologies from €44.00 ($47.83) to €45.00 ($48.91) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Susquehanna began coverage on Infineon Technologies in a research report on Monday, December 12th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Infineon Technologies in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an overweight rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Infineon Technologies presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $39.99.

Get Infineon Technologies alerts:

Infineon Technologies Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:IFNNY opened at $34.15 on Wednesday. Infineon Technologies has a 52-week low of $21.43 and a 52-week high of $42.01. The stock has a market cap of $44.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.75. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.56 and its 200 day moving average is $27.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

About Infineon Technologies

Infineon Technologies ( OTCMKTS:IFNNY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. Infineon Technologies had a return on equity of 19.34% and a net margin of 15.25%. The company had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Infineon Technologies will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

(Get Rating)

Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and related system solutions worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and radar sensor ICs; transceivers; SiC diodes, MOSEFTs, and modules; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, infotainment, powertrain, and security products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Infineon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infineon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.