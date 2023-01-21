InfuSystem (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of InfuSystem Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $9.72. InfuSystem shares last traded at $9.42, with a volume of 37,093 shares changing hands.

InfuSystem Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.86. The company has a market cap of $192.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 930.93 and a beta of 1.15.

InfuSystem (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. InfuSystem had a net margin of 0.28% and a return on equity of 0.63%. The business had revenue of $27.28 million during the quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling at InfuSystem

Hedge Funds Weigh In On InfuSystem

In related news, Director Christopher R. Sansone sold 40,838 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.19, for a total transaction of $334,463.22. Following the transaction, the director now owns 187,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,533,823.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, Director Christopher R. Sansone sold 40,838 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.19, for a total transaction of $334,463.22. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 187,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,533,823.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Gregg Owen Lehman sold 19,743 shares of InfuSystem stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.96, for a total value of $176,897.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,100.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 125,581 shares of company stock worth $1,052,261. 19.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Meros Investment Management LP grew its position in shares of InfuSystem by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Meros Investment Management LP now owns 520,116 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,009,000 after buying an additional 31,311 shares during the period. Teton Advisors Inc. increased its stake in InfuSystem by 2.6% in the third quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 200,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Invenire Partners LP increased its stake in InfuSystem by 16.5% in the third quarter. Invenire Partners LP now owns 466,736 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,262,000 after purchasing an additional 66,233 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in InfuSystem by 5.9% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 436,986 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,052,000 after purchasing an additional 24,173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, White Pine Capital LLC increased its stake in InfuSystem by 2.0% in the third quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 159,469 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 3,127 shares in the last quarter. 53.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

InfuSystem Company Profile

InfuSystem Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the Integrated Therapy Services and Durable Medical Equipment segments. The Integrated Therapy Services segment focuses on providing electronic ambulatory infusion pumps and associated disposable supply kits to private oncology clinics, infusion clinics, and hospital outpatient oncology clinics.

