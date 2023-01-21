Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) Holdings Trimmed by Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lowered its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 285,114 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 14,981 shares during the quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS owned 0.07% of Ingersoll Rand worth $12,334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 14.8% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 20,424 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $884,000 after purchasing an additional 2,636 shares during the last quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC lifted its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 6,793 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Ingersoll Rand in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,840,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,280,342 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,388,000 after acquiring an additional 8,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 30.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 346,149 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,975,000 after acquiring an additional 80,832 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.73% of the company’s stock.

Ingersoll Rand Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE IR opened at $55.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.46. The firm has a market cap of $22.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.34 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.81. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.28 and a 52 week high of $57.90.

Ingersoll Rand Cuts Dividend

Ingersoll Rand ( NYSE:IR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a return on equity of 9.81% and a net margin of 11.91%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th were issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 15th. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.82%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on IR. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Barclays raised their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ingersoll Rand

In other Ingersoll Rand news, CAO Michael J. Scheske sold 1,742 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total value of $99,294.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $405,384. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Ingersoll Rand news, CAO Michael J. Scheske sold 1,742 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total value of $99,294.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $405,384. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Vicente Reynal sold 10,893 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.02, for a total value of $577,546.86. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 128,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,816,622.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,378 shares of company stock valued at $1,289,969 in the last 90 days. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ingersoll Rand Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ingersoll Rand, Inc provides a broad range of mission critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies, providing services and solutions to increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Technologies and Services, Precision and Science Technologies, High Pressure Solutions, and Specialty Vehicle Technologies.

Featured Articles

