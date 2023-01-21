Insider Buying: Giyani Metals Corp (CVE:WDG) Senior Officer Buys 150,000 Shares of Stock

Giyani Metals Corp (CVE:WDG – Get Rating) Senior Officer Eugene Lee purchased 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.16 per share, for a total transaction of C$23,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,847,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$286,326.23.

Eugene Lee also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, November 17th, Eugene Lee purchased 60,500 shares of Giyani Metals stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.18 per share, for a total transaction of C$10,890.00.

WDG traded up C$0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting C$0.15. 79,400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 329,872. The firm has a market capitalization of C$12.27 million and a P/E ratio of -6.00. Giyani Metals Corp has a 1-year low of C$0.07 and a 1-year high of C$0.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.15.

About Giyani Metals

Giyani Metals Corp., a junior mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of gold, manganese, and precious metal mining projects in South Africa and Canada. The company holds interests in the Kgwakgwe Hill manganese mine with six prospecting licenses located in the Kanye Basin, Southeastern Botswana.

