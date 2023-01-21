Insider Buying: Greenwing Resources Ltd (ASX:GW1) Insider Purchases A$14,549.81 in Stock

Greenwing Resources Ltd (ASX:GW1 – Get Rating) insider Peter Wright acquired 43,303 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.34 ($0.23) per share, for a total transaction of A$14,549.81 ($10,104.03).

The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.70.

Greenwing Resources Ltd engages in the production and sale of industrial mineral concentrates. It holds 100% interests in the Graphmada Large Flake Graphite mine located in eastern Madagascar; the San Jorge lithium brine project that includes 15 granted exploration licenses covering an area of approximately 36,000 hectares located in Argentina; and the Millie Reward lithium project located in central Madagascar.

