Insider Buying: Greenwing Resources Ltd (ASX:GW1) Insider Purchases A$14,549.81 in Stock

Greenwing Resources Ltd (ASX:GW1 – Get Rating) insider Peter Wright acquired 43,303 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.34 ($0.23) per share, for a total transaction of A$14,549.81 ($10,104.03).
Greenwing Resources Price Performance
The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.70.
About Greenwing Resources
Featured Stories
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/16 – 1/20
- Does Old Dominion Show That Trucking Is Hitting The Brakes?
- Nordstrom Puts Fear Of Markdowns Into Retail Sector
- Exxon Mobil Stock: Within Striking Distance Of Buy Point
- High-Dividend-Yielding BHP Sees China Driving ’23 Growth
Receive News & Ratings for Greenwing Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenwing Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.