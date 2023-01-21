Insider Buying: Myomo, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO) CFO Buys $25,384.59 in Stock

Myomo, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO – Get Rating) CFO David A. Henry acquired 76,923 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.33 per share, for a total transaction of $25,384.59. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 163,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,963.91. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Myomo Trading Up 9.9 %

Shares of MYO opened at $0.48 on Friday. Myomo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.37 and a 12 month high of $8.29. The firm has a market cap of $3.41 million, a PE ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 1.01.

Myomo (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.07. Myomo had a negative net margin of 72.60% and a negative return on equity of 97.20%. The company had revenue of $3.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.79 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Myomo, Inc. will post -1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners dropped their price objective on shares of Myomo from $6.00 to $3.60 in a research note on Friday, November 11th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Myomo by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 22,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 4,609 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Myomo in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC increased its position in Myomo by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 153,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,000 after acquiring an additional 15,250 shares in the last quarter. 24.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Myomo, Inc, a wearable medical robotics company, designs, develops, and produces myoelectric orthotics for people with neuromuscular disorders in the United States. The company offers MyoPro, a myoelectric-controlled upper limb brace or orthosis product used for supporting a patient's weak or paralyzed arm to enable and improve functional activities of daily living.

