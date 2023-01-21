Insider Selling: 2seventy bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSVT) Insider Sells $11,437.88 in Stock

2seventy bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSVT – Get Rating) insider Philip D. Gregory sold 1,076 shares of 2seventy bio stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.63, for a total value of $11,437.88. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 99,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,057,876.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

2seventy bio Stock Up 13.1 %

Shares of TSVT stock opened at $11.04 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $418.60 million, a PE ratio of -1.16 and a beta of 1.32. 2seventy bio, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.44 and a 52-week high of $21.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.00.

2seventy bio (NASDAQ:TSVT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($1.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.74) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $13.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.67 million. 2seventy bio had a negative net margin of 568.59% and a negative return on equity of 77.38%. Analysts expect that 2seventy bio, Inc. will post -8.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in 2seventy bio in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in 2seventy bio during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in 2seventy bio during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in 2seventy bio during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in 2seventy bio by 371.0% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,905 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.47% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on TSVT shares. Guggenheim started coverage on 2seventy bio in a report on Monday, October 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on 2seventy bio from $41.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on 2seventy bio from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on 2seventy bio from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th.

2seventy bio, Inc, a cell and gene therapy company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of treatments for cancer in the United States. Its products pipeline includes idecabtagene vicleucel; ide-cel or Abecma and bb21217; and CAR-T cell product candidates for the treatment of multiple myeloma.

