Insider Selling: Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT) Director Sells $116,620.00 in Stock

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT – Get Rating) Director Howard G. Welgus sold 8,500 shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.72, for a total transaction of $116,620.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 165,825 shares in the company, valued at $2,275,119. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
NASDAQ ARQT opened at $16.24 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.48. The company has a current ratio of 13.39, a quick ratio of 13.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.81 and a 12-month high of $27.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $989.47 million, a P/E ratio of -2.76 and a beta of 0.49.
Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($1.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.54) by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $0.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 million. Analysts forecast that Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -5.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 219.4% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,389,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,556,000 after buying an additional 954,597 shares during the period. 1492 Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 136.7% during the second quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 177,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,792,000 after purchasing an additional 102,767 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 2.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,712,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,357,000 after purchasing an additional 155,087 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics during the second quarter valued at $114,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 15.7% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 728,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,919,000 after purchasing an additional 98,610 shares during the period.
Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical roflumilast cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.
