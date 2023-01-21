Insider Selling: Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT) Director Sells $116,620.00 in Stock

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT – Get Rating) Director Howard G. Welgus sold 8,500 shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.72, for a total transaction of $116,620.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 165,825 shares in the company, valued at $2,275,119. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NASDAQ ARQT opened at $16.24 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.48. The company has a current ratio of 13.39, a quick ratio of 13.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.81 and a 12-month high of $27.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $989.47 million, a P/E ratio of -2.76 and a beta of 0.49.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($1.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.54) by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $0.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 million. Analysts forecast that Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -5.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Arcutis Biotherapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.60.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 219.4% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,389,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,556,000 after buying an additional 954,597 shares during the period. 1492 Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 136.7% during the second quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 177,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,792,000 after purchasing an additional 102,767 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 2.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,712,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,357,000 after purchasing an additional 155,087 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics during the second quarter valued at $114,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 15.7% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 728,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,919,000 after purchasing an additional 98,610 shares during the period.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical roflumilast cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.

