Insider Selling: Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) VP Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock

Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) VP Andrew C. Petrik sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.89, for a total transaction of $50,890.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 32,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,656,876.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Ciena Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE:CIEN opened at $50.29 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $48.13 and its 200-day moving average is $47.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 3.25. Ciena Co. has a 52 week low of $38.33 and a 52 week high of $71.06. The firm has a market cap of $7.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.93.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 8th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.53. Ciena had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 7.57%. The company had revenue of $971.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $847.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Ciena Co. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Ciena by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,822 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $723,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Ciena by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 4,774 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its position in shares of Ciena by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 110,275 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,040,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Ciena by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 327,920 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $14,965,000 after acquiring an additional 6,879 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ciena by 34.2% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 412,374 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $18,845,000 after acquiring an additional 104,987 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CIEN shares. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Ciena from $71.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Northland Securities lifted their price target on shares of Ciena from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ciena in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Ciena from $68.00 to $69.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Ciena from $55.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ciena has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.06.

About Ciena

(Get Rating)

Ciena Corporation provides hardware and software services for delivery of video, data, and voice traffic metro, aggregation, and access communications network worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers convergence of coherent optical transport, open optical networking, IP routing, and switching services.

