Insider Selling: CompoSecure, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPO) Major Shareholder Sells 149,880 Shares of Stock

CompoSecure, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPO – Get Rating) major shareholder Donald G. Basile sold 149,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.62, for a total transaction of $842,325.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,131,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,981,474.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

CompoSecure Price Performance

CMPO stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.81. The company had a trading volume of 142,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 213,631. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.89 and a 200 day moving average of $5.30. CompoSecure, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.26 and a 12 month high of $9.09. The company has a market capitalization of $443.57 million, a PE ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.66.

CompoSecure (NASDAQ:CMPO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.04. CompoSecure had a net margin of 10.97% and a negative return on equity of 3.01%. The company had revenue of $103.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.39 million. Analysts anticipate that CompoSecure, Inc. will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CompoSecure

Several analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of CompoSecure in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of CompoSecure in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bleichroeder LP grew its position in shares of CompoSecure by 23.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bleichroeder LP now owns 2,933,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,696,000 after acquiring an additional 566,355 shares during the period. Tikvah Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CompoSecure by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tikvah Management LLC now owns 904,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,531,000 after purchasing an additional 3,649 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CompoSecure by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 428,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,146,000 after purchasing an additional 5,760 shares during the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CompoSecure during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,548,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CompoSecure during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,506,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.77% of the company’s stock.

CompoSecure Company Profile

CompoSecure, Inc manufactures and designs metal, plastic, composite ID, and proprietary financial transaction cards in the United States and internationally. Its primary metal form factors include embedded, metal veneer lite, metal veneer, and full metal products. The company also offers Arculus Cold Storage Wallet, a three-factor authentication solution, which comprise the Arculus Key card Cold Storage hardware device and companion Arculus Wallet mobile App to keep the Private Key in the Arculus Key card highly secure and store cryptocurrency and digital assets.

