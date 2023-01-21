Insider Selling: CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW) EVP Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW – Get Rating) EVP Cole G. Carter sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.45, for a total value of $57,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 192,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,201,262.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

CoreCivic Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE:CXW opened at $11.09 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.68. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 0.99. CoreCivic, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.39 and a 1 year high of $14.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com cut CoreCivic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About CoreCivic

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Employees Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of CoreCivic in the 1st quarter valued at about $10,889,000. Flat Footed LLC raised its stake in CoreCivic by 27.0% during the 3rd quarter. Flat Footed LLC now owns 1,882,048 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,637,000 after acquiring an additional 399,873 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in CoreCivic by 71.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 907,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,132,000 after acquiring an additional 378,577 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in CoreCivic by 137.8% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 580,918 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,135,000 after acquiring an additional 336,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its stake in CoreCivic by 823.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 293,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,599,000 after acquiring an additional 262,118 shares during the last quarter. 80.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CoreCivic, Inc owns and operates partnership correctional, detention, and residential reentry facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: CoreCivic Safety, CoreCivic Community, and CoreCivic Properties. The company provides a range of solutions to government partners that serve the public good through corrections and detention management, a network of residential reentry centers to help address America's recidivism crisis, and government real estate solutions.

