Insider Selling: CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW) EVP Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW – Get Rating) EVP Cole G. Carter sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.45, for a total value of $57,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 192,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,201,262.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
CoreCivic Trading Up 0.8 %
NYSE:CXW opened at $11.09 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.68. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 0.99. CoreCivic, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.39 and a 1 year high of $14.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12.
Separately, StockNews.com cut CoreCivic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th.
About CoreCivic
CoreCivic, Inc owns and operates partnership correctional, detention, and residential reentry facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: CoreCivic Safety, CoreCivic Community, and CoreCivic Properties. The company provides a range of solutions to government partners that serve the public good through corrections and detention management, a network of residential reentry centers to help address America's recidivism crisis, and government real estate solutions.
