Insider Selling: Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) CAO Sells $37,954.50 in Stock

Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII – Get Rating) CAO Chris Kosel sold 150 shares of Lennox International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.03, for a total transaction of $37,954.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,851 shares in the company, valued at $468,358.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Lennox International Stock Up 2.8 %

NYSE:LII opened at $239.66 on Friday. Lennox International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $182.85 and a fifty-two week high of $289.19. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $253.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $242.19. The stock has a market cap of $8.49 billion, a PE ratio of 17.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 0.92.

Get Lennox International alerts:

Lennox International (NYSE:LII – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The construction company reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.15 by ($0.05). Lennox International had a negative return on equity of 143.41% and a net margin of 10.60%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Lennox International Inc. will post 14.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Lennox International Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were given a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Lennox International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.38%.

LII has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Lennox International from $284.00 to $300.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lennox International in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Lennox International from $250.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Lennox International from $279.00 to $258.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Lennox International from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $210.00 to $226.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $256.77.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lennox International

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LII. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of Lennox International by 211.1% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 112 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Lennox International by 94.9% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in Lennox International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $81,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Lennox International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $104,000. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new position in Lennox International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $189,000. 68.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lennox International

(Get Rating)

Lennox International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lennox International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennox International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.