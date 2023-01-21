Insider Selling: NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM) Insider Sells $438,172.30 in Stock

NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM – Get Rating) insider Jin-Long Chen sold 85,082 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.15, for a total value of $438,172.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 908,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,680,798.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NGM opened at $5.09 on Friday. NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.92 and a 12-month high of $18.25. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.13. The company has a market capitalization of $415.99 million, a PE ratio of -2.61 and a beta of 1.23.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NGM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.02. NGM Biopharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 50.12% and a negative net margin of 264.09%. The business had revenue of $7.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.02 million. Research analysts predict that NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 150,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,970,000 after buying an additional 19,840 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its stake in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 17,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 2,014 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 855,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,191,000 after buying an additional 85,133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new position in NGM Biopharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $898,000. 64.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on NGM shares. Cowen decreased their price target on NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded NGM Biopharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $4.00 in a report on Monday, October 17th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on NGM Biopharmaceuticals to $4.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Cowen reduced their price objective on NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded NGM Biopharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.00.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of novel therapeutics to treat liver and metabolic diseases, retinal diseases, and cancer. The company's product candidates include Aldafermin, an engineered analog of human hormone fibroblast growth factor 19, which is in Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH); and MK-3655, an agonistic antibody that activates fibroblast growth factor receptor 1c-beta-klotho, which is in Phase IIb clinical trials for use in the treatment of type 2 diabetes and NASH.

