Insider Selling: NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM) Insider Sells $438,172.30 in Stock

NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM – Get Rating) insider Jin-Long Chen sold 85,082 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.15, for a total value of $438,172.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 908,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,680,798.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
NGM Biopharmaceuticals Trading Up 1.6 %
Shares of NASDAQ:NGM opened at $5.09 on Friday. NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.92 and a 12-month high of $18.25. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.13. The company has a market capitalization of $415.99 million, a PE ratio of -2.61 and a beta of 1.23.
NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NGM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.02. NGM Biopharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 50.12% and a negative net margin of 264.09%. The business had revenue of $7.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.02 million. Research analysts predict that NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.11 EPS for the current year.
A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on NGM shares. Cowen decreased their price target on NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded NGM Biopharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $4.00 in a report on Monday, October 17th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on NGM Biopharmaceuticals to $4.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Cowen reduced their price objective on NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded NGM Biopharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.00.
NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of novel therapeutics to treat liver and metabolic diseases, retinal diseases, and cancer. The company's product candidates include Aldafermin, an engineered analog of human hormone fibroblast growth factor 19, which is in Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH); and MK-3655, an agonistic antibody that activates fibroblast growth factor receptor 1c-beta-klotho, which is in Phase IIb clinical trials for use in the treatment of type 2 diabetes and NASH.
