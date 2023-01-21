Insider Selling: Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRDN) Insider Sells $153,480.47 in Stock

Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRDN – Get Rating) insider Barrett Katz sold 4,147 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.01, for a total value of $153,480.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Barrett Katz also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 17th, Barrett Katz sold 24,853 shares of Viridian Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.21, for a total value of $924,780.13.

On Tuesday, January 10th, Barrett Katz sold 47,377 shares of Viridian Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total value of $1,672,408.10.

Viridian Therapeutics Stock Up 0.5 %

Viridian Therapeutics stock opened at $35.96 on Friday. Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.47 and a 1-year high of $38.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 17.35 and a quick ratio of 17.35. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of -8.52 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.98.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Viridian Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:VRDN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by $0.01. Viridian Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 109.29% and a negative net margin of 6,009.30%. The business had revenue of $1.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.52 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley increased their price objective on Viridian Therapeutics from $40.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on Viridian Therapeutics from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Cowen assumed coverage on Viridian Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Viridian Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Viridian Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Viridian Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.60.

Institutional Trading of Viridian Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VRDN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Viridian Therapeutics by 43.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 5,633 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Viridian Therapeutics by 89.1% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 28,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 13,256 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Viridian Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $414,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Viridian Therapeutics by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 940,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,391,000 after purchasing an additional 14,901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Affinity Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Viridian Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $925,000.

About Viridian Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Viridian Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops treatments for patients suffering from serious diseases. It develops VRDN-001, a humanized monoclonal anti-IGF-1R antibody that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of thyroid eye disease (TED); VRDN-002, an IGF-1R antibody, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial; and VRDN-003, a therapeutic antibody targeting IGF-1R for the treatment of TED.

