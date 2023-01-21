Insider Selling: Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRDN) Insider Sells $924,780.13 in Stock

Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRDN – Get Rating) insider Barrett Katz sold 24,853 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.21, for a total value of $924,780.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Barrett Katz also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 13th, Barrett Katz sold 4,147 shares of Viridian Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.01, for a total value of $153,480.47.

On Tuesday, January 10th, Barrett Katz sold 47,377 shares of Viridian Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total value of $1,672,408.10.

Viridian Therapeutics Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of VRDN opened at $35.96 on Friday. Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $9.47 and a one year high of $38.03. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.52 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 17.35 and a quick ratio of 17.35. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.98.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Viridian Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:VRDN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.52 million. Viridian Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 6,009.30% and a negative return on equity of 109.29%. Research analysts forecast that Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VRDN. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Viridian Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $77,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in shares of Viridian Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $94,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Viridian Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $128,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Viridian Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $128,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Viridian Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $140,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on VRDN shares. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Viridian Therapeutics to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Viridian Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, December 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Viridian Therapeutics from $40.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Cowen started coverage on shares of Viridian Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Viridian Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Viridian Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.60.

About Viridian Therapeutics

Viridian Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops treatments for patients suffering from serious diseases. It develops VRDN-001, a humanized monoclonal anti-IGF-1R antibody that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of thyroid eye disease (TED); VRDN-002, an IGF-1R antibody, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial; and VRDN-003, a therapeutic antibody targeting IGF-1R for the treatment of TED.

