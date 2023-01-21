InterCure Ltd. (NASDAQ:INCR) Short Interest Down 13.4% in December

InterCure Ltd. (NASDAQ:INCR – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 80,300 shares, a drop of 13.4% from the December 15th total of 92,700 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 23,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.5 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On InterCure

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cambria Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in InterCure during the 3rd quarter valued at $284,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in InterCure during the 3rd quarter valued at $233,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in InterCure during the 3rd quarter valued at $216,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in InterCure during the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in InterCure by 70.4% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 25,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 10,598 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.35% of the company’s stock.

InterCure Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of InterCure stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 64,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,150. InterCure has a 1-year low of $3.27 and a 1-year high of $8.20. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.27 and a 200 day moving average of $4.89. The company has a market capitalization of $164.53 million, a PE ratio of 16.04 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

InterCure Company Profile

InterCure ( NASDAQ:INCR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 15th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. InterCure had a net margin of 9.06% and a return on equity of 6.74%. The company had revenue of $29.60 million during the quarter.

InterCure Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, cultivation, production, marketing, and distribution of medical cannabis products in Israel and internationally. It offers dried cannabis inflorescences and cannabis extract mixed with oil. The company also invests in biomed sector.

