Invesco Real Assets ESG ETF (BATS:IVRA) Shares Down 0.3%

Invesco Real Assets ESG ETF (BATS:IVRA – Get Rating) traded down 0.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $13.94 and last traded at $13.94. 2,650 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at $13.98.

Invesco Real Assets ESG ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.67 and its 200-day moving average is $13.62.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IVRA. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Real Assets ESG ETF by 336.9% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 59,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $811,000 after acquiring an additional 46,158 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in Invesco Real Assets ESG ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $177,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Real Assets ESG ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Real Assets ESG ETF by 8.9% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 26,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 2,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Invesco Real Assets ESG ETF by 267.8% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,513 shares during the last quarter.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Real Assets ESG ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Real Assets ESG ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.