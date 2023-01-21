Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Apple (AAPL)

Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

1/20/2023 – Apple had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bank Financial to $54.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/19/2023 – Apple was given a new $180.00 price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/18/2023 – Apple had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a $184.00 price target on the stock.

1/18/2023 – Apple had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $200.00 to $170.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/13/2023 – Apple had its price target lowered by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $189.00 to $165.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/12/2023 – Apple was given a new $180.00 price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

1/11/2023 – Apple had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $144.00 to $133.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

1/9/2023 – Apple had its price target lowered by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from $170.00 to $125.00.

1/4/2023 – Apple had its price target lowered by analysts at Wedbush from $200.00 to $175.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/4/2023 – Apple was given a new $184.00 price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

1/3/2023 – Apple was downgraded by analysts at BNP Paribas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $140.00 price target on the stock.

1/2/2023 – Apple was given a new $190.00 price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

12/29/2022 – Apple was given a new $184.00 price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

12/26/2022 – Apple was given a new $190.00 price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

12/19/2022 – Apple had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $200.00 to $190.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

12/12/2022 – Apple had its price target lowered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $190.00 to $170.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

12/9/2022 – Apple was given a new $184.00 price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

12/1/2022 – Apple had its price target lowered by analysts at DA Davidson to $167.00.

12/1/2022 – Apple was given a new $180.00 price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

11/24/2022 – Apple was given a new $184.00 price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

11/23/2022 – Apple was given a new $180.00 price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

11/21/2022 – Apple was given a new $200.00 price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Apple Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL traded up $2.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $137.87. 79,804,704 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 74,983,992. The stock has a market cap of $2.18 trillion, a P/E ratio of 22.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $124.17 and a 12-month high of $179.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $138.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $148.09.

Get Apple Inc alerts:

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $90.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.77 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 160.90% and a net margin of 25.31%. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.24 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity at Apple

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 4th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Apple’s payout ratio is 15.06%.

In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 20,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total value of $3,004,144.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,685,423.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Apple news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 176,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.95, for a total value of $27,493,829.05. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 110,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,259,454.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 20,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total value of $3,004,144.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,685,423.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Apple

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AAPL. Robinson Value Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Apple by 75.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 249 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple by 5,935.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 233,803 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 229,929 shares during the period. HBC Financial Services PLLC raised its stake in shares of Apple by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Ramsey Quantitative Systems bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. 57.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Featured Articles

