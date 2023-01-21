Invitoken Trading Up 0.4% Over Last Week (INVI)

Invitoken (INVI) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 21st. One Invitoken token can now be bought for about $1.61 or 0.00007028 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Invitoken has traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Invitoken has a market cap of $4.51 billion and $70,628.97 worth of Invitoken was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00003133 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0627 or 0.00000273 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0779 or 0.00000339 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $96.42 or 0.00419269 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 25.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,768.29 or 0.29429600 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $159.76 or 0.00694662 BTC.

About Invitoken

Invitoken was first traded on December 27th, 2012. Invitoken’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens. Invitoken’s official Twitter account is @invitoken. Invitoken’s official website is www.invitree.io. The official message board for Invitoken is medium.com/invitoken.

According to CryptoCompare, “INVI TOKEN of INVITREE is an invitation commerce project in South Korea which has created a new commercial paradigm of invitation commerce. It operates a total of 9 premium lounges including department stores and luxury halls.INVITREE is an invite-based commerce platform for customers of card companies and retailers who hope to enjoy premium life at a reasonable price. It operates various programs to ehance the dignity and value of those invited through travel, culture and household beauty appliances. It provides luxury services, based on convenience and reliability, to members of Invitree and customers who want to make purchases of regional premium brands.INVITREE offers a premium concierge service where sellers with expertise in luxury goods visit the places the VIP customers want and help to check and purchase the products.”

