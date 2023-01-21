Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) Director Sells $80,000.00 in Stock

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Rating) Director Joseph Klein III sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $80,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $671,640. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

NASDAQ IONS opened at $40.76 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.80. Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $28.25 and a one year high of $48.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -339.64 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 7.59 and a quick ratio of 7.52.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.74) by $0.41. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 1.18% and a net margin of 0.91%. The firm had revenue of $160.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $149.48 million. Research analysts expect that Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded Ionis Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Barclays raised their price objective on Ionis Pharmaceuticals to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.22.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grandfield & Dodd LLC grew its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 31,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after acquiring an additional 2,403 shares during the period. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $414,000. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 51,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,933,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares during the period. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 131,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,975,000 after acquiring an additional 8,315 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.32% of the company’s stock.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of human therapeutic drugs using antisense technology. It operates through the Ionis Core and Akcea Therapeutics segments. The Ionis Core segment exploits a novel drug discovery platform to generate a pipeline of drugs. The Akcea Therapeutics segment develops and commercializes drugs for cardiometabolic diseases.

