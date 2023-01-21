IRadimed (NASDAQ:IRMD) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

IRadimed (NASDAQ:IRMD – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.23-$1.34 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26. The company issued revenue guidance of $61.00 million-$63.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $61.02 million. IRadimed also updated its Q1 2023 guidance to $0.26-$0.28 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on IRadimed in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating on the stock.

IRadimed Stock Up 5.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:IRMD opened at $35.00 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.56. IRadimed has a twelve month low of $26.00 and a twelve month high of $55.92. The company has a market cap of $439.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.65 and a beta of 0.97.

Insider Activity at IRadimed

IRadimed ( NASDAQ:IRMD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.04. IRadimed had a return on equity of 19.24% and a net margin of 25.85%. The company had revenue of $13.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.17 million. Analysts anticipate that IRadimed will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Anthony Vuoto sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.55, for a total transaction of $28,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $403,154.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of IRadimed by 51.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,131 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in IRadimed by 82.3% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,167 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 978 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its holdings in IRadimed by 107.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 3,615 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,871 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in IRadimed during the first quarter worth about $118,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in IRadimed by 44.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,251 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 999 shares in the last quarter. 50.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About IRadimed

(Get Rating)

IRadimed Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) compatible medical devices. It also provides non-magnetic Intravenous (IV) infusion pump system that is specifically designed for use during MRI procedures. The company was founded by Roger Susi in July 1992 and is headquartered in Winter Springs, FL.

