iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) Shares Acquired by Fiera Capital Corp

Fiera Capital Corp increased its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Get Rating) by 64.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 231,973 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 91,115 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp owned 0.20% of iShares Core High Dividend ETF worth $21,177,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HDV. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 2.8% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 14,674 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,569,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 70.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,455 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,293,000 after purchasing an additional 8,849 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 600,006 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $64,134,000 after buying an additional 36,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 30.8% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 13,631 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,457,000 after buying an additional 3,208 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:HDV opened at $104.80 on Friday. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $91.24 and a 52-week high of $110.91. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.10.

