iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Shares Purchased by Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC

Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 52,230 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,018 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up approximately 2.0% of Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $5,032,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 82,650,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,962,533,000 after acquiring an additional 948,844 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 8.9% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 55,428,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,635,943,000 after buying an additional 4,536,340 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 15.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 46,527,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,482,469,000 after buying an additional 6,127,129 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.8% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,505,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,118,637,000 after buying an additional 1,104,634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.4% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,965,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,538,097,000 after buying an additional 820,606 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.07% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:AGG traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $100.09. 6,095,775 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,860,390. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $93.20 and a 12-month high of $112.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $98.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.94.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

