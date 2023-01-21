iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC) Short Interest Update

iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,800 shares, a decline of 56.0% from the December 15th total of 20,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 548,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.5 %
Shares of NASDAQ:SUSC traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $23.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 257,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,972,133. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.67. iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.03 and a fifty-two week high of $26.69.
iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th were paid a $0.063 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. This is an increase from iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 15th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
