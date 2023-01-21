iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC) Short Interest Update

iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,800 shares, a decline of 56.0% from the December 15th total of 20,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 548,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SUSC traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $23.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 257,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,972,133. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.67. iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.03 and a fifty-two week high of $26.69.

iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th were paid a $0.063 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. This is an increase from iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 15th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc. now owns 27,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the period. Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $817,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 9,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the period.

