iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) Shares Acquired by Motco

Motco lifted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 69,611 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,938 shares during the quarter. Motco’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $2,194,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IAU. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 30.1% during the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 827,710 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,399,000 after purchasing an additional 191,600 shares during the period. JGP Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $332,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 28.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 51,352 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,619,000 after purchasing an additional 11,475 shares during the period. McAdam LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 383.7% during the 2nd quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 48,488 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,664,000 after purchasing an additional 38,464 shares during the period. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,759,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.40% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Gold Trust alerts:

iShares Gold Trust Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSEARCA:IAU opened at $36.55 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $34.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.11. iShares Gold Trust has a fifty-two week low of $30.69 and a fifty-two week high of $39.36.

iShares Gold Trust Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.