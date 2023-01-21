iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTE) Short Interest Up 46.0% in December

iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,140,000 shares, a growth of 46.0% from the December 15th total of 2,150,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 987,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.2 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IBTE. First National Bank of South Miami acquired a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF by 77.7% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 6,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 2,667 shares during the period. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $447,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $227,000. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $288,000.

iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ IBTE traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $23.96. 553,661 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 780,059. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.04. iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $23.71 and a 52-week high of $25.32.

iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a $0.009 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%.

