iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTK) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTK – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 527,700 shares, a decline of 12.8% from the December 15th total of 604,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 137,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.8 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTK – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 90,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,771,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned 2.35% of iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF alerts:

iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of IBTK stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $20.22. 25,379 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 169,152. iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $18.96 and a fifty-two week high of $23.03. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.12.

iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th were given a $0.038 dividend. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. This is a boost from iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 15th.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.