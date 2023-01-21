iShares IV Public Limited Company – iShares Edge MSCI World Momentum Factor UCITS ETF (OTCMKTS:IEMMF) Shares Up 1.9%

Shares of iShares IV Public Limited Company – iShares Edge MSCI World Momentum Factor UCITS ETF (OTCMKTS:IEMMF – Get Rating) shot up 1.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $55.75 and last traded at $55.75. 1,800 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 71% from the average session volume of 1,050 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.70.

iShares IV Public Limited Company – iShares Edge MSCI World Momentum Factor UCITS ETF Stock Up 1.9 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $55.17 and its 200-day moving average is $52.73.

