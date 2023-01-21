iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) Shares Purchased by Global Retirement Partners LLC

Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Get Rating) by 48.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 18,645 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,085 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $1,421,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EFG. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 19.5% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 8,827,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $724,500,000 after purchasing an additional 1,442,788 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 4.9% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,506,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,248,130,000 after acquiring an additional 723,619 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 47.4% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,246,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,011,000 after acquiring an additional 722,390 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 119.6% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,256,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,946,000 after acquiring an additional 684,107 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 81.7% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 919,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,979,000 after acquiring an additional 413,241 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Price Performance

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF stock opened at $91.11 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a one year low of $67.58 and a one year high of $85.81. The business has a fifty day moving average of $86.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.97.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

